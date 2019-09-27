One KOP and 14 TOPS weighed in Tuesday, Sept. 17. Jean was our best loser. Dillie won our popsicle contest and Lynnette won our lose-to-win contest. Our area captain, Claudia, joined us and gave a great program about things you can change today to help reach your goal. There is only today to make changes. You can't change yesterday and tomorrow never comes.
We also finished Maddie’s program. It was a great program as well. We learned a few new tricks and tips.
There was a discussion about the KOPS and TOPS fall rally, to be held in Bolivar.
Thought for the week: Weight loss doesn't begin in the gym with a dumbbell; it starts in your head with a decision.
We meet at 6:15 p.m. every Tuesday evening, at Freewill Baptist Church on RB Road for anyone who needs an encouraging word, extra support or just want to share what works for you. Come on over and check us out. Hope to see you there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.