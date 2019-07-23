Two KOPS and 11 TOPS met and weighed in Tuesday, July 2, at Freewill Baptist Church. The best loser for the week was Maddie. This was awards night and the best loser for June was Stacey with a loss of 6.5 pounds. Earning 100 points were Maddie, Alissa, Lynette, Carol, Alma and Dillie. Carol and Alma had 12-week perfect attendance.
Dillie read the letter she sent to our sister chapter in Poplar Bluff and Lynette volunteered to send one next week. Carol gave the treasurer’s report. Maddie read a letter from area captain Claudia Gaylord about the fall rally on Saturday, Sept. 28.
Maddie read a funny story and then it was time for the thought for the week: When thinking about life, remember no amount of guilt can change the past and no amount of anxiety can change the future.
Two KOPS and 14 TOPS met and weighed in Tuesday, July 9, at Freewill Baptist Church. There was a tie for best loser between Kathy C. and Ella. We sang Happy Birthday to Norma. Sue brought a dip with veggies for our spice of the week, curry.
This night was the election of officers. The leader is Melissa, co-leader Maddie, secretary Kathy B. and treasurer Carol. Lynette read the letter she sent to our sister chapter in Poplar Bluff.
Maddie read a funny story and then it was time for the thought for the week: Courage is not having the strength to go on; it’s going on when you don’t have the strength. — Theodore Roosevelt.
Come join us at 6 p.m. every Tuesday, at Freewill Baptist Church. We welcome everyone who wants to lose weight
