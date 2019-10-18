Three KOPS and eight TOPS weighed in at our Tuesday, Oct. 8, meeting. Dillie was our best loser. Maddie won the popsicle contest. We didn't have a winner for the lose-to-win contest.
Since we had several people out, we called the meeting early.
Thought or the week: It takes four weeks for you to see your body changing. It takes eight weeks for friends and family to see, and it takes 12 weeks for the rest of the world to see. Keep changing anyway.
Come and join us at 6:15 p.m. every Tuesday at the Freewill Baptist Church on RB Road. Can't wait to see you there.
