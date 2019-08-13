Two KOPS and 11 TOPS met and weighed in Tuesday, July 23, at Freewill Baptist Church. The best loser for the week was Maddie. Cheryl won the popsicle contest and there was no winner in the lose-to-win contest. Melissa read her letter to our sister chapter in Poplar Bluff.
The installation of officers will be held the second week of August. Sharon gave everyone at the meeting some lavender fixed up with ribbon. She also brought thyme-seasoned carrots and thyme-seasoned bread in mini cups; both were very good.
Maddie read a funny story and then it was time for the thought for the week: Be someone’s strength. Be someone’s inspiration. Be someone’s reason to never give up.
Come join us as we strive to take off pounds. We meet at 6 p.m. every Tuesday night at Freewill Baptist Church.
