Two KOPS and 13 TOPS met and weighed in Tuesday, July 16, at Freewill Baptist Church. Sue was the best loser for the week. Kathy B. won the popsicle contest and Sue won the lose-to-win contest. Lynette led all members in exercise class.
Dillie brought cimmamon-flavored cucumbers and they were very good. Marci brought cinnamon cereal, also very good.
Maddie read a funny story and then it was time for the thought for the week: It’s not about perfect, it’s about effort. When you bring effort every single day, that’s where transformation happens and how change occurs.
Come join us at 6 p.m. every Tuesday night at Freewill Baptist Church. Everyone is welcome and you will be welcomed as a friend.
