We had two KOPS and nine TOPS weigh in Tuesday, Nov. 5. Our best loser was Melissa. We had no winners for the popsicle or lose-to-win contests.
It was awards night. Our best loser for October was Alissa. For 100-point awards, we had Lynette and Melissa.
Melissa told a funny story, then it was time for the thought for the week: Wisdom is doing now what you are going to be happy with later on.
Come and join us at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, at the Freewill Baptist Church on RB Road. We would be happy to have you come on in and share. You never know when your experiences could help someone else.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.