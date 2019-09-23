Ten TOPS and two KOPS weighed in Tuesday, Sept. 10. Norma was our best loser. There were no winners for the popsicle or lose-to-win contests. Kathy C. had a birthday.
We talked about Claudia coming to our next meeting and giving a program.
Maddie gave us sealed envelopes at our last meeting. Each contained four helpful tips for healthy weight loss. Our instructions were to try at least one tip for the week and let everybody know if it worked for you or which tip could be more useful. We had good feedback on several of the ideas so far. We will finish hearing the rest at our next meeting.
Thought for the week: Rather than aiming for being perfect, just aim to be a little bit better than you were yesterday.
We meet at 6 p.m. every Tuesday evening at Freewill Baptist Church on RB Road, Stockton. We would be so happy to see you.
