Two KOPS and 13 TOPS weighed in Tuesday, Aug. 13. There were 11 pounds lost and 6.25 pounds gained, a net loss of 4.75 pounds. Maddie was the best loser. Kathy B. won the popsicle contest, and there was no winner in the lose-to-win contest. Everyone sang Happy Birthday to Kathy B.
We had our installation of new officers. Our new leader is Melissa, Maddies is our new co-leader. Kathy B. is our new secretary. Carol stayed as our treasurer. Kathy C. and Alma are again our weight recorders. Jean is again our points recorder and Norma is our new member greeter.
Sharon shared her letter to our sister chapter in Poplar Bluff. Thought for the week: We need old friends to help us grow and new friends to help us stay young.
We had two KOPS and 12 TOPS weigh in Tuesday, Aug. 20. There were 6 pounds lost and 4.75 pounds gained, a net loss of 1.25 pounds. Melissa was the best loser. There were no winners for the popsicle or lose-to-win contests.
Lynette led us in a variety of great stretches and exercises. Chery and Maddie both gave great programs. Thought for the week: When you feel like quitting, think about why you started.
We had two KOPS and 11 TOPS weigh in Tuesday, Aug. 27. There were 4.5 pounds lost and 2.5 pounds gained, a net loss of 2 pounds. Alissa was our best loser and also won the popsicle and lose-to-win contests. Stacey has a birthday coming up.
There was a discussion about Claudia coming to give a program at our Sept. 17 meeting. That should be fun. Thought for the week: Never let a stumble in the road be the end of the journey.
Come join us at 6 p.m. every Tuesday evening, at Freewill Baptist Church on RB Road in Stockton. We welcome everyone who wants to lose weight and needs a little support to help strengthen the journey.
