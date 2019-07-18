The State of Missouri color guard from American Legion Post 230, Stockton, presented colors at the 101st Missouri Department Convention in St. Louis on Friday, July 12. Pictured from left are incoming 2020 state commander Hallie Williams, incoming post commander Gary Maugh, Larry Griffin, Glenn Burnaman, Joseph Teed, Bill Linnartz and outgoing state commander Kerry Boardman. American Legion Post 230 color guard also retained its title and position of state color guard for the 2020 calendar year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.