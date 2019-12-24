With the Christmas holiday and the season of giving upon us, the Lake Stockton Elks Lodge 2858 has put great effort into making sure local veterans in nursing homes in Cedar County were not forgotten this year.
Volunteers from the lodge begin planning, collecting names, visiting with and shopping for the veterans they plan to bring Christmas cheer to each year.
“We take extra steps and collect personal details about the veterans we are helping,” veteran committee chairman Denise Russo said. “Many of them don’t have family close by. Some of them simply have no one. When they see we’ve taken the time to find out what hobbies they may have, their favorite color, their birthday, you name it, we personalize every gift and we deliver it to them ourselves. It brightens their day and lifts their spirits seeing the details in the care we show them.”
The lodge also conducted its own fundraising efforts, adding to the Christmas coffers dedicated to providing personalized gifts to veterans in local nursing homes.
To date, the lodge in Stockton has received and distributed more than $65,000 in charitable grant monies, supplies, gifts and equipment to law enforcement, financially-challenged students and veterans in need, all focused on veterans within the greater Cedar County community.
Those wishing to inquire, participate or make a contribution to the Stockton Elks’ philanthropic communal efforts are encouraged to call 276-1388 or visit the lodge at 803 Arnold Wallen Way, Stockton, for more information on how to get involved.
