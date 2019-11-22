Amvets Post 116, Stockton, played host to an emotional and enjoyable celebration the evening of Friday, Nov. 15, at the local post on Mo. 32, four miles west of the city square.
Honoring longtime member Loretta Simmons on her 81st birthday, local veterans, post members, boosters and auxiliary members joined together to surprise Simmons with gifts
Refreshments, a custom cake with a humorous message along with gifts and birthday shenanigans
During the evening’s festivities, a commemorative plaque also was given to Simmons by assembled members joining Simmons in the celebration.
Simmons’ late husband, Melvin, was a past post commander and lifetime member of Amvets 116.
Interim post commander Ed Graham delivered a warm address as he presented Simmons with the plaque noting the post’s appreciation and affection for the Simmons family.
“On behalf of Post 116, we want to thank you for your continued support and your husband’s service to our country and this organization,” Graham said as he presented Simmons with her award and shared salutary birthday wishes.
Applause were offered, as well as hugs and comradery as Simmons thanked the attending family, friends, veterans and fellow members for the surprise presentation and shared a brief, tearful message of appreciation of her own.
