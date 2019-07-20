The Shady Hill Club met Wednesday, July 10, at Humansville Senior Center. We enjoyed a wonderful meal of fried Chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, cauliflower with cheese sauce, stewed tomatoes, a homemade roll plus a delicious dessert of peach or apple cobbler.
After we all caught up with visitation and conversations, our meeting was called to order. Our devotional was given by president Nora Garver on how to plant your garden, and she read us an Irish Prayer, “A Blessing.” We all enjoyed listening to both. Next month's devotion will be given by Beverly Myers.
Our roll call this month was our White Elephant sale, answered by Charlotte Bays, Judy Chasteen, Garver, Laura Hake, Beverly Myers, Judy Nichols, Shirley Potts and Peggy Reed. Our visitors this month were Charles Bays, Claude Chasteen, Ken Potts, and Don Reed.
Our absent members were reported on. The minutes were read from last month's meeting.
Treasurer Shirley Potts gave a report. We had no new business and no unfinished business.
We adjourned our meeting with a prayer from Garver.
The next meeting is at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Humansville Senior Center. Our roll call will be “What do you like best and least about housekeeping, besides cooking?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.