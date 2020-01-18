The Shady Hill Club met Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Humansville Senior Center. We enjoyed a lunch of catfish, potato salad, coleslaw and baked beans. Then we topped it off with a wonderful dessert of lemon cream pie, yummy!
After lunch and fellowship, president Nora Garver called our meeting to order. Our devotional was given by Charlotte Bays, on John C. Maxwell’s “Developing the Leader within You.” We enjoyed the reading and got a few laughs out of it, too.
Our visitors this month were Charles Bays, Ken Potts, and Don Reed.
Our roll call for this month was, "What goal have you set for this year?” Our roll call was answered by Bays, Judy Chasteen, Garver, Winnie Lira, Carolyn Mershon, Beverly Myers, Judy Nichols, Shirley Potts, Peggy Reed and Shirley Weston.
Garver reported on absent members along with other members. The minutes were read from
our Wednesday, Dec. 18, meeting by secretary Reed. The treasurer's report was read by Potts.
We then got on with new business. Bays reported the Hake family is going Monday, Jan. 20, to Wonders of Wildlife National Aquarium and Wildlife Museum, with the gift our club had given to the family of 14. We're sure they all will have a great time.
Next was selection of officers for 2020. The club selected Garver as president, Myers as vice-president, Reed as secretary, Nichols as assistant secretary, Potts as treasurer, Garver as assistant treasurer, and Bays as scrapbook specialist and remembrance with Laura Hake as backup.
We closed our meeting with a prayer from Lira.
We will meet again at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Humansville Senior Center. Next month's devotional will be given by Mershon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.