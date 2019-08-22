The Shady Hill Club met Aug. 14, at the Humansville Senior Center.
We enjoyed a delicious lunch of sweet and sour chicken or cashew chicken over rice, succotash with a cool refreshing green salad with tomatoes plus a yummy desert of peach cobbler.
Nora Garver, president, called the meeting to order. Our devotion was given by Beverly Myers, "Those were the Good Old Days", which we all enjoyed and got a good laugh on several subjects read out loud to us.
Our roll call for this month was “What do you like best and least about housekeeping, other than cooking?” Our most frequent disliked answer was cleaning the bathroom and toilet and dusting. To name what was liked best — we had to dig deep, seems most of us really don't enjoy housework — changing the furniture around in a room was the best we could come up with. Next month our call will be “Do you have a superstition and what is it?”
Roll call was answer by Charlotte Bays, Dixie Christensen, Lois Coffin, Garver, Laura Hake, Carol Hickman, Winnie Lira, Carolyn Mershon, Beverly Myers, Judy Nichols, Shirley Potts and Peggy Reed. Visitors this month were Charles Bays, Ken Potts and Don Reed.
Garver reported on our absent members; Peggy Reed read the minutes for the July meeting; and Potts gave the treasurer’s report.
New business was answered by Nichols on selling raffle tickets to win tickets to Bass Pro's Exposition, which has become quite exciting to see. This is to raise money for the Stockton Museum. The winner will be announced on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at the Black Walnut Festival.
We adjourn our meeting with a funny article read by Garver, “Why women don't go to public restrooms by themselves.” It was very funny. Then Lira said a prayer for all of us and we were dismissed.
The next meeting is 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the Humansville Senior Center.
