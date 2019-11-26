The Shady Hill club met Nov. 13, at Cedar County Museum in Stockton, where we admired many antiques and items from many years ago. After looking at everything and enjoying ourselves, we talked about the items and had a wonderful time comparing old times to now.
We then were told to get what we wanted for lunch. There were many soups, chili, desserts and other fantastic dishes to choose from, all prepared by our members. After consuming all we dared, our meeting was called to order by our president Nora Garver.
Our visitors this month were Shirley Weston, Charles Bays and Don Reed. Shirley will be joining our club next month and becoming a regular member. We welcome her to our club.
Our devotion was given by Lois Coffin on "The Weaver," a beautiful verse. Garver also read a very interesting article on Biblical values which we all enjoyed.
Our roll call for this month was, what did you enjoy most here at the museum? Also, any questions our hostess Judy Nichols tried to answer. It was fun and we all had a wonderful time.
Roll call was answered by Charlotte Bays, Coffin, Garver, Laura Hake, Carol Hickman, Carolyn Mershon, Nichols, Shirley Potts and Peggy Reed.
Garver reported on absent members. The minutes of the October meeting was read by secretary Reed and treasurer Potts gave the treasury report, announcing we had an awesome donation of $140 to the club. We all want to thank our secret donor. We so appreciate it.
There was no new business. We adjourned our meeting with a prayer led by Reed.
We will meet next month at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Carolyn Mershon's home for our Christmas get-together. Devotional for next month will be given by Mershon's son, Clark. It'll be a surprise to us all, including Clark!
