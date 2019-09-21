The Shady Hill Club met Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Humansville Senior Center.
We enjoyed a lunch of meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, cool fresh green salad and a dinner roll. For dessert, we had a delicious peach cobbler with vanilla ice cream.
After our meal and sharing conversations, Beverly Myers, substituting for president Nora Garver, called our meeting to order. Our devotion was given by Carol Hickman, but first we gave our respect to all the lives lost in the 9/11 attack and to their families. Hickman told a bit of history on the building of the Pentagon. President Franklin D. Roosevelt started the building of the Pentagon, Sept. 11, 1941. Was it a coincidence it was attacked 9/11/2001? It was a very hard day for all Americans. Still today, we all feel the pain, surprise and memories which took place the day all Americans came together.
Hickman then read us a book “Just Ask,” by Sonia Sotomayor. It was a children’s book, but in many ways related to all of us.
Our roll call for this month was on superstitions. I felt most of our members have grown up and and no longer believe in them. Roll call was answered by Charlotte Bays, Judy Chasteen, Laura Hake, Hickman, Winnie Lira, Carolyn Mershon, Myers, Judy Nichols, Shirley Potts and Peggy Reed. Our visitors were Charles Bays, Ken Potts and Don Reed.
Myers reported on absent members, Reed read the minutes for the August meeting and Potts gave the treasury report. All was good.
No new business this month, except last month I reported on the Stockton Museum. I would like to correct it's the Cedar County Historical Museum.
We adjourn our meeting with a blessing and prayer from Hake.
We will next meet at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Humansville Senior Center. Our devotion will be given by Mershon. Roll call will be an interesting item or hobby or craft to show and share.
