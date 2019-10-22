The Shady Hill Club met Wednesday Oct. 9, at Humansville Senior Center. We enjoyed a delicious meal of fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed veggies and a cool crisp green salad. Then for dessert we had a yummy blackberry cobber with ice cream. After catching up with each other in conversation, we adjourned to our meeting room where we were called to order by president Nora Garver.
We started with our devotional given by Carolyn Mershon on healthy aging — the good and bad, it's all your choice; after all it's just a number. Try not to get an attitude as we age, stay positive and remember it's only a number! We can control it if we choose to.
Roll call was answered by Charlotte Bays, Nora Garver, Carol Hickman, Winnie Lira, Carolyn Mershon, Beverly Myers, Judy Nichols, Shirley Potts and Peggy Reed. Our visitors were Charles Bays, Ken Potts, and Don Reed.
Garver checked on Judy Chasteen and Zella McGettrick by phone. Potts checked in on
Laura Hake — we hope to see her back next month. We also hear Mary is doing about the same.
The minutes of the Sept. 12, meeting were read by secretary Reed. Treasurer Potts read our report, all was good. We discussed a bit about our giving a Christmas gift to a local family.
We adjourned our meeting with a prayer led by Hickman.
We will meet next month at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the Cedar County Historical Museum in Stockton. We will enjoy soups and chili made by our members and I'm sure a few fabulous desserts. Nichols will be our hostess and our devotion will be given by Garver.
Our topic next month will be, “What do we like most or most impressed by in the Cedar County Historical Museum?” It will be a great time to ask questions and talk about all the great items we discover and see.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.