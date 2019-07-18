The Optimist Club of Stockton is collecting new or gently used shoes for those in need for the upcoming school year. From Thursday, July 18 to Friday, Aug. 2, a donation bin will be located in the lobby of Great Southern Bank of Stockton. Monetary donations also will be accepted and used to purchase new shoes (give to Tonya Summers).
Every student should be able to start the new school year with a fresh new pair of shoes. Please help make the first day of school be great for our students.
For more information, call 276-1979.
