El Dorado Springs Order of the Eastern Star #148 hosts its third annual barbecue benefit from 5-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the family life center of First Baptist Church, 500 S. Main, El Dorado Springs. Parking and entry are available on the north side of the church on Joe Davis Street.
The menu consists of ribs, pulled pork, baked beans, cheesy potatoes, dessert, coffee, tea and water. Advanced tickets are $10 for adults or $5 for children age 7 and younger and are available from any club member. Tickets are $12 and $7 respectively at the door.
Proceeds will be used for youth activities, the local food bank and scholarship program.
For more information, contact Glenda Pate at the Cedar County Library.
