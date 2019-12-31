Stockton’s local Masonic Lodge 283 joined in the Christmas spirit by hosting its annual Christmas gathering the evening of Thursday, Dec 19, at the lodge’s facility located at the corner of Rb Rd and Mo. 39 South.
A potluck dinner was available to all in attendance as women, children and Masonic widows were first in line to dine on prime rib, chicken, side dishes and numerous desserts provided by lodge members and invited guests.
After a prayer and a well-received meal, a fun gift exchange took place where men, women and teenagers chose and opened gifts, as well as had the opportunity to “steal” gifts from those who had already opened a gift.
Santa also made an appearance as requests were heard from
After much holiday ear-bending, jolly St. Nick handed out individual gifts to all children 12 and younger who were in attendance.
Appreciation, food, fun, comradery and community well-wishes were shared before the evening’s festivities came to an end.
Additional information regarding upcoming events, community services provided by the local lodge can be found by visiting the organization’s Facebook page.
