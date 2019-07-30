District commander Bill Anderson, left, administers the oath of office to the 2019-20 leadership team of American Legion Trent-Sallee Post 230, during the post’s Wednesday, July 17, meeting. Front from left are Bob Maugloff, junior vice; Lawrence Johnston, chaplain; Gary Maugh, commander; and back, Larry Griffin, service officer; Glenn Burnamann, senior vice; Jim Behan, adjutant/finance officer; and Larry Christie, sergeant at arms.
