We had three KOPS and seven TOPS weigh in Tuesday, Nov. 26. Ella was our best loser. Kathy B. won the popsicle contest and we didn't have a winner for the lose-to-win contest.
Alissa and Maddie both had birthdays this month.
Norma gave a great program about motivation and tips to get and stay motivated.
Melissa told a funny story then it was time for the thought for the week: “Strength does not come from what you can do. It comes from overcoming the things you once thought you couldn't.” —Nikki Rogers.
We would enjoy seeing new faces at our meeting at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday evening, at Freewill Baptist Church on RB Road. Hope to see you there.
