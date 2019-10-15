Three KOPS and 12 TOPS weighed in at our meeting Tuesday, Sept. 249. Our best loser was Kathy B. Kathy C. won the popsicle contest and there was no winner for the lose-to-win contest.
Lynette led us in some great exercises and stretches.
Carol regained her KOPS status. Great job, Carol!
Thought for the week: The struggle you are in today is developing the strength you need for tomorrow.
We had two KOPS and 11 TOPS weigh in at our meeting Tuesday, Oct. 1. Stacey was our best loser. Lynette won the popsicle contest and Stacey won the lose-to-win contest.
It was awards night. Our best loser for September was Norma. Earning 100-point awards were Dillie B., Marci, Jean, Kathy B. and Maddie. The awards for 12 weeks went to Maddie and Kathy B.
Thought for the week: Nothing tastes as good as the thinner you feel.
Come on in and see us at 6:15 p.m. every Tuesday at Freewill Baptist Church on RB Road.
