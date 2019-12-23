We had three KOPS and seven TOPS weigh in at our meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 3. Melissa was our best loser, there was no winner for the popsicle contest and Kathy C. won the lose-to-win contest.
Alma had a birthday on Sunday, Dec. 8. She was presented with a card the group had signed and we all sang Happy Birthday to her.
It was awards night for November. Ella and Alma got 100-point awards. Ella was the best loser for the month. Charms also were given to outgoing officers Maddie, Melissa, Ella, Carol, Kathy C, Alma and Norma.
Melissa told a funny story and our thought for the week is: Keep an open mind and a closed refrigerator.
At our Tuesday, Dec. 10, meeting we had three KOPS and 12 TOPS weigh in. Terriesha was our best loser. We had no winners for the popsicle or lose-to-win contests.
We discussed our upcoming meetings and decided to skip our meeting falling on Christmas Eve. We will meet on the Monday before New Year’s Eve. We had our dirty Santa ornament exchange. What a great time. We also enjoyed some delicious finger foods brought in by the group.
Thought for the week: Even if you don't believe in yourself, pretend you do and at some point, you will.
We meet at 6:15 p.m. Tuesdays at the Freewill Baptist Church basement on RB Road. Feel free to join us anytime. Hope to see some new faces in the coming year. We would like to wish you all a very Merry Christmas and a safe and Happy New Year!!
