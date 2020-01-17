Janice Carter, co-founder of the Cedar County High Hopes cancer support group, announced the group has been dissolved as of Friday, Jan. 3.
The group began in 1994 by Carter and Barbara Pentecost for the purpose of emotional support for local cancer patients and survivors. In 1996, the group decided in some cases monetary help would also be helpful.
Over the course of the past 26 years, more than 150 cancer survivors have attended monthly group meetings for support during their cancer journeys. More than 130 local and area residents have benefitted from financial help the group has been privileged to be able to offer — things like gas money to get to and from doctor appointments, help with buying medicines, food vouchers, help with buying needed medical supplies and other needs insurance does not cover were all considered and taken care of for local cancer patients.
“Thank you to the community for all of the support you have offered High Hopes during this time,” Carter said. “Especially to the local Eagles organization who had an annual fundraiser in support of High Hopes, much gratitude.”
High Hopes will no longer meet monthly nor accept further donations. Once the money currently on accounts at Allison’s Station is depleted, those accounts will be closed and no further funds will be available.
Carter said she will be retiring from much of her volunteer work and will be concentrating on her family and doing some traveling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.