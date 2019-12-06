The Stockton United Methodist Go Green Team sponsors the fourth annual Community Prayer Walk and Trash Pickup in Stockton.
The Go Green Team will walk through neighborhoods surrounding the church, extending into Stockton from 10-11:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, to pray for God’s blessings on the residents and pick up trash. The Go Green Team exists to take actions to help renew God’s good creation. Participating in this community renewal walk is an act of faith, of love for our neighbors shining forth in action.
In case of inclement weather, the walk will be rescheduled.
