Members of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs Generation III gathered Thursday, Oct. 24, to celebrate the anniversary marking 40 years of community service.
The group was organized and federated in October of 1979 and is dedicated and committed to improving their local community as well as the world. GFWC is an international organization founded in 1890 in order to give women a voice in making changes throughout this country and around the world. Club member Cathy Frier, who was unable to attend, is the only remaining charter member of Generation III.
