Furry Hearts, a local animal rescue, helps abandoned, distressed or struggling animals connect with foster homes, medical and veterinary care, held a well-attended fundraiser Thursday, Sept. 12, at Simple Simon Pizza’s Stockton location.
Community members, restaurant patrons and local animal supporters turned out in scores to offer support to the local fur-focused rescue organization.
Albeit volunteer-based, the groups’ reach covers all of Cedar County and can make extended rescue efforts on a case-by-case basis when transports and arrangements with foster homes or shelters can be confirmed.
“It’s not just about money,” Loane said of the groups needs during the onset of the evening’s fundraising venture. “We can always use animal food, new or gently used pet toys and bedding items, cleaning supplies, volunteers for transports or assistance with gas or veterinary costs. There are a number of ways people can help out without just having to get into their wallets. Sometimes just donating time is what we need. There are countless ways anyone can help be a part of what we’re doing for animals in need.”
Simple Simon’s management said it was happy to play a small role in getting the locally driven rescue some much-needed exposure. The company also offers fundraising amenities for groups wishing to use its facilities for non-profit efforts and the local eatery donated 20% of the evening’s receipt totals to Furry Hearts’ cause.
Furry Hearts currently focuses on canines; however, it can accommodate felines and continually networks with other rescues when specific species need to be rescued or placed for rehoming.
Furry Hearts is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization and encourages donations of any kind.
The group can be contacted via e-mail at furryhearts2018@gmail.com or messaged day or night via its Facebook page.
