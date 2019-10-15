Lake Stockton Elks Post 2858 hosted their third annual bike rally Saturday, Oct. 12, at the lodge at 803 E. Arnold Wallen Way.
About a dozen youngsters braved the cool temperatures to receive a free helmet, meet the Elks mascot and try their skill on a small obstacle course designed to test their knowledge of traffic signs. The Elks also served hot dogs, chips and drinks to the bikers and held an open house.
