Looking for an activity before Halloween where you can dress in costume and answer lots of questions? Come join other trivia lovers at the Trivia Tricks and Treats contest hosted by El Do Youth Inc. at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Liston Center aka El Do Youth Center, 508 N. Main St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Cost is $40 for a team of four or fewer. Additional team members up to a total of seven per team may be added at $10 per person. If you wish to come in costume, you might win a prize.
Questions cover a wide range of topics for a wide range of ages. As in past trivia matches, the first five questions will deal with the theme for the evening.
A limited number of tickets are available at Community Bank. Please pay in cash. If you live out of town, call (417) 876-2676 and reserve your table. Grab a business sponsor or a group of friends and family and come join the fun and friendly competition.
Wiseman is secretary of El Do Youth, Inc.
