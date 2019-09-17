The Matilda Polk Campbell Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution will host its monthly luncheon meeting at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21, at Open Hearts United Methodist Church in Bolivar. No formal program is scheduled for this meeting.
We are kicking off the new year and looking forward to seeing old friends and meeting new ones. Guests, prospective members and those interested in finding out more about the DAR are welcome.
The Matilda Polk Campbell Chapter meetings are held on the third Saturday of the month September-November and January-June. September and June meetings begin at 12:30 p.m., all others begin at 1 p.m.
For more information, e-mail to daughtrey57@gmail.com.
