The Cedar County Historical Society met Monday, Aug. 26, at the museum in Stockton. Members present were president Judy Nichols, vice-president Judith Cain, treasurer Anna Hopkins, Chris Barber and Bob Phillips. Secretary Connie Maupin was not able to attend, so Nichols recorded the minutes. The pledge of allegiance was recited, and the meeting called to order. The July minutes were approved, and Hopkins read the treasurer's reports from June and July. The June report was approved, and the July report was tabled due to a figure needing changing. Nichols reported on the museum maintenance account. Funds will be added to the account to purchase LED light tubes to replace 14-year-old fluorescent tubes. More business cards need to be printed before the Black Walnut Festival. Phillips gave his monthly history program about James “J.M.” Jackson, 1838-1915, the son of Jefferson Jackson, a pioneer to Cedar County, from Roane County, Tennessee. J.M. was a prominent businessman in Cedar County and the owner of J.M. Jackson Dry Goods on the square in Stockton. He started his business after he returned from the Civil War in 1865 having served in the 5th Missouri Calvary. He owned 240 valuable acres near Bear Creek (Paynterville) and held interest in the general mercantile store there. He was an energetic businessman and also owned interest in the Kennedy-Jackson and Co. mercantile store once located at the corner of N-Spur and First Street in Caplinger Mills. In 1866, Jackson married Sarah Bacon, also born in Tennessee, the daughter of Abel and Hannah (Hembree) Bacon. The Bacon and Hembree families also were pioneers of Cedar County and lived just east of Stockton. Jackson became a Royal Arch Mason in the 1870s and his Mason's apron is on display at the museum, along with his display case and account books from the dry goods store in Stockton. He later started a mercantile store in Humansville and resided there until his death at the age of 77 in 1915. He is buried at the Humansville City Cemetery. Members are still planning on taking a tour of the Stockton Dam in October. A date will not be able to be confirmed until the first part of October due to the water level of the lake and the generation of electricity. Visitors cannot go below the dam if they are generating electricity due to noise and safety issues. Nichols attended the Stockton City Park Board meeting Thursday, Aug. 1. She was advised the old jail stones the society offered to donate as a backdrop and retaining wall for the Vietnam War Memorial wall may no longer be needed due to the prohibitive cost of moving them. They are researching several different ideas for plans to build the memorial and will contact the society with the final plan. Several society publications have been reprinted and some are currently on order to bring the inventory back to an acceptable level: 1908 Plat Book, Jerico Lyceum, Goodspeed's History of Cedar County, 1961 Lake Overlay maps, Caplinger Lyceum and Early Days in Cedar County. Members voted to adjust prices for some of the society's publications. Barber will make corrections on the society Facebook page. Nichols has completed the yearly inventory of books the society sells. Cain, Hopkins and Nichols will obtain bids for museum insurance for discussion at the next meeting. Nichols pointed out the Huff Sisters' photographs were moved from three old frames in very bad condition to a new larger frame with descriptive labels beneath the photos for reference. That frame and other refurbished frames and photos are located on the wire rack next to the church pew in the meeting area. Sheriff McCrary has not given the Cedar County court a decision about the society's offer to donate some stones from the 1888 jail for a marker with a plaque in front of the current jail to commemorate the old jail torn down in 2007. The September work schedule for the museum was discussed. The museum will be open Saturday, Sept. 7 and 21, and during the Black Walnut Festival, Thursday-Saturday, Sept. 26-28. Members also worked on the festival schedule and will keep it updated via e-mail among members who volunteer to work. Raffle sales for the twin-sized hand stitched quilt and the Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium are going well. The winners will be drawn the last night of the festival. Connie Maupin mailed Best Choice labels to the company for a refund. Stockton's third-grade history and science teacher, Christa Price, will bring about 60 students to tour the museum before the Black Walnut Festival. Jeff Stacy donated some periodicals and the Book of Grand Champions of the Missouri Foxtrotting Horse Breed Association containing members from Cedar County. They will be placed in the museum research library. The museum is open to the public 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 and 21, and during the monthly meeting from 1-4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30. It will be open during the Black Walnut Festival from noon-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, and from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at 106 W. Davis St., Stockton. Admission is free however the Historical Society and Museum are not tax-funded and operate on donations from the public and sale of our publications. The museum is wheelchair accessible. For information, appointments or to purchase publications, call 276-1142, by e-mail at cedarcomohistsoc@gmail.com, on Facebook at Cedar County Mo Historical Society or by mail at P.O. Box 111, Stockton, MO 65785.
