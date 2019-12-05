The monthly meeting of the Cedar County Historical Society was held Monday, Nov. 25, in the Stockton Museum. Present were president Judy Nichols, secretary Connie Maupin, assistant treasurer Anna Hopkins, Luella Phipps, Sharyl Henry, Joe Phillips, Ellis Benham and Chris Barber.
The October minutes and final treasurer's report were approved. Nichols gave the report of Museum Maintenance Fund expenditures, also approved.
The first agenda item was to be an update on longtime member and dear friend, Luella Phipps. She was present to make the update herself and is doing great.
Nine members toured the Stockton Dam Tuesday, Nov. 26. Nichols shared a few photos. It appears everyone greatly enjoyed the tour. Society members plan to put together a small book containing history and photos to sell during the 175th anniversary of Cedar County celebration in 2020. Several members have volunteered to help with this project, to be completed by July 1, 2020.
Phillips still is looking into the possibility of a program on Col. Livingston and the Civil War. A public announcement will be made if plans are finalized. The Shady Hill Club held their November meeting at the museum, which included lunch and a tour. Members were kind enough to make a donation to the museum.
Nichols is working on an idea to use some of the old jail stone chips and put small brass plaques on them stating, “Cedar County Jail 1880-2007,” and sell them as souvenirs. The project still is in the experimental stages. Hopkins has agreed to retype the book, "Arnica in the Days of Yore."
Nichols suggested a photo collection display be put together to show during the Black Walnut Festival. There would be some cost involved to mount photos and build frames. There is also a possibility of buying pre-made metal racks wholesale. Cost comparison will be presented to members before permission is given to go ahead.
The Society was notified earlier this year by the Missouri State Historical Society of a project being undertaken by them in partnership with Missouri Star Quilt Company and Missouri State Quilters Guild. They are teaming up to create the Missouri Bicentennial Quilt in honor of our state's 200-year anniversary in 2020. The Calico Clippers Quilt Guild undertook this task and have completed the quilt block which will join quilt blocks from each Missouri county in a quilt to be on view at the governor's mansion March 19, 2020.
Gene Walden donated photos of Cherry Valley, Pleasant Ridge, Bear Creek and High Point Schools, to be placed into a notebook for viewing, “The Gene Walden School Photo Collection.”
The next meeting is at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. The museum is open during monthly meetings and will resume bi-monthly open hours in April 2020. For information, appointments or to purchase publications, call 276-1142, email cedarcomohistsoc@gmail.com, visit our Facebook page at “Cedar County Mo Historical Society” or mail to P.O. Box 111, Stockton, MO 65785.
