The Stockton Busy Bee Club met Tuesday, Oct. 22. Topics discussed included beekeeping in New Mexico, pesticide spraying by utility companies and making use of natural occurring queen cells. Our next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at the Cedar County Health Complex on Owen Mill Road in Stockton.
