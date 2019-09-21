As football season gets underway, Stockton Amvets Post 116 is inviting the community to come enjoy watching their favorite teams throughout the 2019-20 football season.
Drink specials and made-to-order appetizers such as fried mushrooms, jalapeño poppers, mozzarella sticks, onion rings or curly fries, are available during any college or professional football game for $5.00. Complimentary popcorn is available during football matchups.
Additionally, the Stockton locale features pool, expanded shuffleboard gaming and a smart touchscreen jukebox.
Post management confirmed large groups are welcome and can be accommodated anytime.
Amvets 116, Stockton, is located at 11885 Mo. 32, four miles west of the Stockton square.
For additional information, interested parties are encouraged to call the post any time after 11 a.m. at 276-3414.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.