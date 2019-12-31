Local Amvets Post 116, Stockton, celebrated Christmas with camaraderie, free meal for local veterans, active service members, family, friends and guests from the surrounding community.
Newly installed post commander Ed Graham, Stockton, said the post was happy and pleased to provide a Christmas meal of turkey, ham, all the trimmings and a smorgasbord of desserts to area veterans, post members and guests.
As the Christmas festivities were celebrated and the communal meal was served, one could not help but notice the club has recently made considerable efforts to update and improve upon its existing facilities. Renovations are underway and a number of improvements such as new paint, LED lighting and floor coverings aim to make the post’s space more useful, inviting and functional.
“We’ve received some much-appreciated donations from our members and we’re really making the most of them. We’re in the process of making a number of improvements here and this post is only a success if we have our community behind us. Inviting our veterans and neighbors here for a Christmas meal is just one way we can give something back to those who support us and what we’re doing here.”
Graham said the post always welcomes area residents or visitors as guests or potential members.
Area veterans can join along with any community members or veteran supporters wishing to help give something back to local veteran causes.
“We’re not a social club,” Graham said. “We’re a veteran’s post that welcomes the community. Anyone can join and be a part of things here. Offering companionship and support by hosting a Christmas holiday event for veterans, their families and the community is just one of the many things we do here.”
Moving ahead into the new year, post leadership said expanded billiard and gaming amenities are already in the works and several charitable veteran outreach efforts for 2020 are already taking shape as well.
Any and all donations made to the post are 100% tax deductible and post management will provide documentation for any contribution upon request.
Additional information regarding membership, veteran services and post happenings can be had by calling the post seven days a week at 276-3414 or by visiting the post at 11885 Mo. 32, four miles west of the Stockton square.
