Veteran and auxiliary member, family friends and volunteers of American Legion Trent-Sallee Post 230, Stockton, share its collective appreciation for all those who contributed to the organization’s annual Buddy Poppy drive on the Stockton square over Veterans Day weekend.
The yearly effort is a time-honored tradition and the proceeds of the fundraising efforts go to further individual post’s chosen veteran support programs and outreach.
Additional information regarding the Stockton post can be found by calling 955-3052 or by visiting the group’s Facebook page.
