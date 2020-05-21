The St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Stockton will reopen for worship this week. There will be two worship services at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. It is asked attendees call the church office at 276-3511 to specify which worship service they would like to attend so the church can remain within a safe number for social distancing guidelines. Please leave a message if there is no answer.
The church will follow some of the following guidelines for worship:
•Anybody planning to attend worship should be symptom free, not running a fever and not considered “at risk.” Worship service will continue to be livestreamed on Facebook — St. Andrew Luthuran Church - Stockton, MO — and DVD’s and printed sermons will be sent to those who are unable to attend.
•Prior to each service, the pews and other areas will be disinfected.
•Doors of the church will open 10 minutes prior to worship.
•Offering plates will not be passed, but located at the doors as you leave worship.
•There will be no shaking hands or physical contact.
•We will not have Sunday School, Bible Study or refreshments through the month of May. The Wednesday Night Bible Study and Kacey’s Bible lesson for the Youth will continue on the church’s Facebook page.
•Please feel free to wear a mask, but a mask is not required to attend worship.
These guidelines will be followed through the month of May and will be reevaluated for the month of June. Please call the church office to schedule your time of worship at 276-3511. Please leave a message if there is no answer.
