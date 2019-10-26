W.I.N.G.S. Refuge (When In Need God Saves) and the ARC of Hope Program for Women and Children, offer hope and help for women in domestic violence situations.
The program is designed to house women and their children and help them obtain community resources for employment, counseling, housing, advocacy and much more. For help or advice to be free from domestic violence, call the 24 hour hotline at (417) 296-5308.
All calls and information are kept confidential.
