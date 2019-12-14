WINGS Refuge runs the ARC of Hope Program for Women and Children. The program’s mission statement is to bring hope, healing and restoration to women coming out of domestic violence through the love of Jesus Christ and the power of His word. Call the 24-hour crisis hotline for help and information, (417) 296-5308.
