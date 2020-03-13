I’ve spent a week bundled up like I’m living in Antarctica. Blankets upon blankets, layers of clothing, just trying to stay warm amid the longest lasting fever ever. I don’t get sick often, but this one has been one for the books. I have taken enough fever reducer to put an elephant to rest. But all the fever reducers in the world can’t cure the illness causing the fever.
Oddly enough, my attempt to mask my symptoms caused me to think about my spiritual life and the sicknesses I try to mask with temporary spiritual medication. For example, when you’re discouraged, where do you turn? Do you turn to a temporary fix of a friend or family member? Not that it’s bad, but will the words of a friend or a family member ever be able to offer you the courage Christ gives? Christ is the only cure for discouragement.
What about loneliness? Where or who do you turn to when you’re lonely? Do you treat social media, pornography or sleeping around like the cure-all for loneliness? How’s that working for you? There is only one cure, and His name is Jesus. Your treatment plan may be a quick fix, but in the long run, it will leave you feeling more lonely and less fulfilled than when you started.
“What a wretched man I am! Who will rescue me from this body of death? Thanks be to God through Jesus Christ our Lord!” — Romans7:24-25.
Whether you’re trying to find healing from sin, loneliness, discouragement, depression, or some other life issue. There is one cure, one fix. There is only one healer — Jesus. We can pop the Aleve all day long, we can find a quick fix, a momentary healing. But for true healing, complete healing, of our sin, shortcomings, hurts and rebellion, we need Jesus. Jesus is the answer, Jesus is the cure. He is what heals us from the inside out.
I don’t know what struggle you’re medicating. What life issue you’re masking with temporary relief. But I know the God I serve wants to be your cure-all. He died to give you freedom, to give you healing in your body, mind and spirit. Will you choose Him? Will you let Him cure all that needs healing in your life today?
“He was despised and rejected by men, a man of suffering who knew what sickness was.
He was like someone people turned away from; he was despised, and we didn’t value him. Yet he himself bore our sicknesses, and he carried our pains; but we in turn regarded him stricken, struck down by God and afflicted. But he was pierced because of our rebellion, crushed because of our iniquities; punishment for our peace was on him, and we are healed by his wounds.” — Isaiah 53:3-5.
Downs serves as a young adult/college leader at her church with her husband. She writes faith-based columns in Southern Missouri newspapers.
