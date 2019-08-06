Carla Rae Waite, daughter of Darrell and Sheryl Waite of Stockton, recently returned from serving in the Utah Ogden Mission of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Some of the areas where she served in Utah were North Ogden, South Ogden, Farr West, Pleasant View, Smithfield and fulltime on the Utah State University campus.
When asked why she chose to dedicate 18 months of her life as a missionary, Waite said, “I decided to serve a mission because I love my Savior, Jesus Christ. The gospel is very important to me and I wanted others to be able to know how they can return to Christ. I used to be super-shy and not super-confident, but because of Jesus Christ I am more confident and I love to talk.
“I have changed in many ways, but my testimony grew more than I thought it would. I know we have a father in Heaven who loves us and through following Christ’s example we can return to them. Joseph Smith was a prophet. We are all human and make mistakes, but God works with all of us, which we are all imperfect people. Without a living prophet today, we would be lost and confused of which church to join.
“The Book of Mormon is true and it exposes Satan and we can overcome him by reading it and abiding by its precepts. The Book of Mormon and Bible go together, we read both! The Book of Mormon is the most correct book and is another testament of Jesus Christ. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints is true. I’m thankful for my father in Heaven has taught me what I need to know and without a doubt I know this church/gospel to be true. Jesus Christ is the head of this church and because of him we can endure all things and live with him again.”
Prior to serving her mission, Waite attended Universal Technical Institute and having completed the program is a certified diesel mechanic. She plans on pursuing a career as a diesel mechanic and one day owning her own shop. In the interim, she will be working at Horseshoe Canyon Ranch in Arkansas where she will gather more than 50 horses for guests to ride and take them on trails.
The Church of Jesus Christ currently has more than 65,000 fulltime and 37,900 service missionaries serving throughout the world. For more information, visit www.churchofjesuschrist.org.
