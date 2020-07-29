With everyone taking precautions due to COVID-19, First Southern Baptist Church in Stockton will be doing vacation bible school to-go.
We may not be able to have VBS the traditional way this year, but your children can still have fun learning about God through Bible stories and activities ... and of course, we did not forget the crafts and snacks. Drive through the church parking lot starting at 5 p.m. this Friday, July 31, and ending when we run out of VBS bags.
We are sorry we will not be able to reserve or hold any bags, but we will have 75 bags, so please come and get yours this Friday before they run out.
This is for ages pre-K through 6th grade at the First Southern Baptist Church, Stockton, 405 Englewood Road.
