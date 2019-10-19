Two new application pickup sites have been added, this year, for the Stockton Area Ministerial Alliance Christmas basket program. Applications can be picked up at the Department of Family Service office on RB Road, Stockton Area Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry on Mo. 32, Korth Center on Englewood Dr. and Cedar County Health Department on Owen Mill Rd. Applications must be returned only to DFS or the food pantry by Friday, Nov. 22.
To qualify
Applicants must live in the Stockton R-1 School District and possess a SNAP card. Those unable to meet these criteria, but need to receive a basket, should meet with a SAMA pastor to explain their circumstances. All applications must be returned to the DFS office no later than Friday, Nov. 22.
Applicants who are approved will receive ample food for a Christmas dinner, as well as gifts for their children ages 18 and younger who are permanently living in the applicant's household. Each child will receive two gifts with a value of $15-$20 per gift. Applicants should consider what gifts their children might like before filling out the application. Keep in mind it is important to provide clothing sizes as age alone does not provide enough information. Requests for gift cards and mature games will be denied.
