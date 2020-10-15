God is faithful. Amen? He is in every season and in every situation. He’s faithful even when what He speaks to you makes no sense. His faithfulness truly amazes me.
For months the Lord has been asking me to pause and listen for HIS words about my life. As much as this COVID-19 season is a burden, I am grateful it is causing me to take a moment.
The words I keep hearing in my quiet time with Jesus is to cease. The Lord is gently asking me to stop, take a step back, refocus. He is asking me to pause things I love, wait on things I’m ready for, and trust Him with everything. Hard as it may be, I have had to come at this season with a humble heart, broken before the Lord. It would be so easy to do my thing, despite God's voice. I could keep running toward what the world calls success. But more than anything I want to live a life that reflects Christ, and if it means I do this in the background, then this is where I want to be.
There are many people out there with a list of to-dos on how to be successful in this area or that area. How to run or promote the best ministry or the best business. And, I appreciate those people and believe there is a time to work hard and listen to the experts. I have invested in these people many times while building my ministry. But in this season, I am listening to the Lord and it makes little sense as the world may see it. It's the opposite of what most experts may say. The world screams at me to hustle, hustle, hustle. God’s whispering humble, humble, humble. And, though it makes little sense as far as I can see, I’m trusting HIS voice.
For me, this season means not planning so much, not pursuing opportunities, but allowing God to bring them to me. It means trusting God with publishing setbacks, posting on social because I want to, not because I feel like I have to, and a host of other things.
Friend, I am not sure what success you are after, but despite what the world may say, I challenge you to see what the Lord is whispering. There is a time and a season for everything. A time to hustle and a time to be humble. (And even in the hustle, make sure you are staying humble.)
Maybe this message is only for me today. But in the off chance it is for you too, I believe God’s heart is whispering, stay humble, trust Me to lead you. Surrender all of you for all of Me and I will make you successful.
Side note: while writing this message to you, I received a call asking me to speak at a women’s event in the spring. Friend, God is faithful.
“The sacrifice pleasing to God is a broken spirit. You will not despise a broken and humbled heart, God.” Psalms 51:17.
Cassie Downs is a speaker, author of Chasing Jesus, a 60-Day devotional, and founder of Everyday Jesus Ministry. Connect with Downs on Instagram or online at cassiedowns.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.