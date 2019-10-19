Stockton United Methodist Church invites children to its annual spooky trunk or treat event, 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, in the church parking lot. Check out creatively decorated trunks for fun and pre-packaged treats. Make new friends, enjoy hot dogs, hot cocoa and homemade cookies. Warm up around the fire ring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.