For decades now, those who are marginalized by race, gender, sexual preference, social status, economic status or whatever, have been preaching the need for tolerance and acceptance. Equal rights amendments for women and people of color are one result of this demand.
However, there still seems to be something missing.
I have heard — and sometimes think I see it — that those who scream for equality and gain it, eventually become the oppressors in some fashion. For example, accusations of “white privilege” and the demand for repentance or reparations for slavery come to mind.
The passage of laws granting equal rights to any group never has and never will eliminate what caused the demand in the first place. Affirmative Action did not eliminate prejudice on the part of those in power. It only masked the outward result of such an attitude. Neither did it remove biased thinking from those who now had to co-exist with those “other people.”
We only recently began to hear the term “systemic racism.” In fact, it is so new Merriam-Webster announced in July it would include the term in its definition of racism. https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/10/us/merriam-webster-racism-definition.html
Systemic racism has been “documented” by various research groups and shown to exist in the marketplace, education, politics, economics, religion and others. While facts are given as to the numbers — of people, or dollars, or positions — the one thing missing in each is a description of attitude.
Attitude is a heart issue. Until the heart is changed, there will be no change in attitude.
Most of us have heard — and agree — “you cannot legislate morality.” There are no laws, and there never will be any, which can force a person to think or believe a certain way.
However, Jesus said that knowing the truth would set one free — John 8:32.
I cannot know the truth about you or your story while I am trying to shout you down with my truth and my story.
We are so set in our opinionated beliefs we can no longer hear a different story. The difference sets us off and we begin to attack.
What would happen if each of us chose first to listen?
What would happen if we decided it was not the right time to tell our story, our beliefs?
What if we simply let the other person have the stage?
Is it possible we might gain a different perspective seasoned with understanding?
Would understanding tone down the rhetoric, the vitriol, the caustic character assassinations?
I am willing to try.
How about you?
Dale Hill, Pastor
Stockton Presbyterian Church
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.