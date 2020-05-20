A12_weather_5-20_lakeboats_bj.jpg

Outdoor enthusiasts and eager anglers enjoy a sunny day on Stockton Lake.

 STAFF PHOTO/BECKY JONES

Wednesday, May 20: 71-56, Intervals of clouds and sun       

Thursday, May 21: 77-62, Areas of low clouds and nice

Friday, May 22: 81-63, Clouds and sun

Saturday, May 23: 86-68, A strong thunderstorm

Sunday, May 24: 85-62, Cloudy

Monday, May 25: 82-59, Chance for a strong thunderstorm

Tuesday, May 26: 80-67, A strong thunderstorm possible

Stockton Lake elevation: 874.74

Lake temperature: 59

Weekly precipitation: 2.80 inches

