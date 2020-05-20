Wednesday, May 20: 71-56, Intervals of clouds and sun
Thursday, May 21: 77-62, Areas of low clouds and nice
Friday, May 22: 81-63, Clouds and sun
Saturday, May 23: 86-68, A strong thunderstorm
Sunday, May 24: 85-62, Cloudy
Monday, May 25: 82-59, Chance for a strong thunderstorm
Tuesday, May 26: 80-67, A strong thunderstorm possible
Stockton Lake elevation: 874.74
Lake temperature: 59
Weekly precipitation: 2.80 inches
