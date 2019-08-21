We know not what the future holds.
Time alone will tell.
In youthful lust, some toss a coin
Into a wishing well.
Then others wish upon a star
Seen shooting through the sky.
Or gaze into a crystal ball
For where the future lies.
Some people seek to use their minds
To make their future great.
With dogged will, they strive to be
Masters of their fate.
But life is far from a shooting star,
Or mental plans so grand.
For time and chance and circumstance
Are held in God's own hand.
The author’s e-mail is willeneoverfelt@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.