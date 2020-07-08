There are not many things in this life I am certain of, but change is definitely one thing I know to be sure. Change surrounds us: it is a constant in our lives. No matter how hard we fight it, run from it or try to hide from it, it will prevail.
Sometimes, change is a byproduct of poor choices by us or those around us. Seasons and emotions can cause change. Change is happening all around us and to us. Change is a constant you can count on.
I have this T-shirt. It is covered in Care Bears and a little too childish for a 30-something to be wearing, but it was on clearance for two dollars and it took me back to my childhood, so I bought it to wear around the house.
I am wearing it now, as a matter of fact. This silly little shirt took me back to Mrs. Ilene Wood’s video store as a little girl. The little metal building was not much bigger than a small camper and smelled of plastic movie cases and the wooded area it tucked up against.
Mrs. Wood’s video store was a place I looked forward to going on the weekends because she carried a plethora of Care Bear movies. I guarantee I watched everyone she carried and likely dozens of times each. I was a fan of Care Bears and a fan of Mrs. Wood and her video store.
As I grew, my interest in movies changed, and so did the size of Mrs. Wood’s video store. The store expanded, and to my knowledge, as an avid movie connoisseur, was successful. I was a faithful Git-N-Go Video customer from the age of a tot until I married and took my tots to rent movies at her store.
2020 has brought about a lot of change for me, for most of us. Some welcomed, others not so much. I have welcomed a slower pace while the changes made to the timing of my book release of Chasing Jesus and changes forced on me for Revive Retreat have not been so welcomed.
Ecclesiastes 3 reminds us of the constant of change in our life. Give verses 1-8 a read. Verse one says, “There is an occasion for everything, and a time for every activity under heaven.”
One moment we are experiencing the gift of life, and the next moment we are mourning a death. One moment we laugh, the next we weep. Change is constant. What change are you experiencing and how are you responding to the change?
As I have stewed on the truth of an ever-changing life, I have discovered this; things change, but our purpose remains the same. Whether my book publishes or I ever host Revive Retreat, whether in life or in death, our purpose to glorify God in everything remains the same. God’s love remains the same.
Mrs. Wood’s video store sold movies despite the changes in genre, location, DVD, or VHS.
Things changed for Git-N-Go Video, but the purpose never did. Eventually as things changed, like they always do, Mrs. Wood closed the doors to Git-N-Go Video. Its time ended, but its purpose, as silly as it may sound, has continued on in one heart I know; mine.
Friend, do not allow the constant of change to bind you, rather allow it to be a reminder that your purpose never changes. Glorify God in all you do and embrace the changes because God still has a plan, and He’s still making a way.
Downs serves as a young adult/college leader at her church with her husband. She writes faith-based columns in southern Missouri newspapers.
